Azerbaijan measures business lending of local transport sector
As of April 1 this year, Azerbaijan's transportation sector saw elevation in its business lending. With 1.48 billion manat ($869.5 million), this figure grew by 203 million manat ($119.3 million), or 15.9 percent, year on year.
