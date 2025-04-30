Azerbaijan’s Central Bank goes green with carbon-conscious new facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The new administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, currently under construction, is designed with principles of energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact in mind, Trend reports via the Central Bank (CBA) of Azerbaijan's "Sustainable Finance Report."

The building will incorporate modern technological solutions and eco-friendly approaches to optimize energy consumption and reduce its carbon footprint to a minimum.

The report further highlights that this approach will also contribute to the creation of an efficient infrastructure, ensuring long-term financial and resource savings.