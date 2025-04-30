Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trade turnover sees impressive rise

Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has surged by 68 percent, reaching $402 million in 2025. This growth was highlighted during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment and Industry Akram Aliyev and Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Afghanistan, in Tashkent, where both sides discussed boosting cooperation in agriculture, energy, and logistics.

