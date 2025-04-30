Uzbekistan’s POS terminal expansion soars to new levels in Apr. 2025
As of April 1, 2025, Uzbekistan has installed 424,143 POS terminals, with Xalq Bank leading the market at 45,658 terminals. The National Bank and Agrobank follow with 39,177 and 34,585 terminals, respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy