Azerbaijan's transaction volume with UnionPay cards of foreign financial agencies tumbles

From January through March 2025, the number of transactions made with UnionPay cards in Azerbaijan took a nosedive, dropping by 1,400 transactions (2.3 times), while the transaction volume also hit the skids, falling by 500,000 manat ($295,000), or 3.5 times year on year. The tally of these transactions hit 1,100, while the volume soared to 200,000 manat ($118,000).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register