Global investment in Azerbaijan's energy transition technologies nears record high - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ Global investment in energy transition technologies has hit the ground running, seeing an 11 percent uptick compared to 2023, inching closer to a whopping $2.1 trillion.

Data obtained by Trend from the "Sustainable Finance Report" by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that the most substantial capital allocations were directed towards electrified transportation, amounting to $757 billion, followed by renewable energy initiatives at $728 billion, and energy infrastructure networks, which garnered $390 billion.



The aforementioned triad of sectors constituted a staggering 90 percent of the aggregate capital influx in the preceding fiscal year.

