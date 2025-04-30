Azerbaijan plans to build dozens of new villages in its liberated areas by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The Azerbaijani government plans to establish 44 villages and resettle their populations in its liberated territories as part of a state program by the end of 2026, said the country's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Agrarian Business Festival in Zangilan, Mammadov mentioned that all of these villages will have surrounding lands assigned to corporate farms established by farmers.

"Under the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, lands allocated to these farms will be provided with a rent coefficient of zero, meaning no rent will be paid. Additional incentives will be applied to the liberated territories, including benefits for both purchased equipment and trailers, as well as cultivated lands. Furthermore, farmers organized into cooperatives, along with their cultivated areas, will receive higher subsidy rates and benefits. We believe that cooperative, collectively managed farms will yield superior results.

The infrastructure and approach here have been developed based on the lessons learned from other regions of Azerbaijan. The primary goal is to ensure that farmers generate significant income from their agricultural activities," he noted.

