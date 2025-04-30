Azerbaijan witnesses record surge in Visa card activity from non-resident institutions in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of this year, transactions using Visa cards issued by non-resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan increased significantly. The number of transactions rose by over 111,000, or 22.6%, reaching 604,100, with a total transaction volume of 54.1 million manat, up by 7.4 million manat, or 15.8%, compared to the same period last year.
