Iranian deputy FM set to visit Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and President of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) at the Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, is set to visit Azerbaijan this week, Trend reports.

The Iranian official will visit the capital, Baku, at the invitation of the Center of Analysis of International Relations. During his visit, several meetings are scheduled to take place.

Khatibzadeh is also expected to participate in specialized panels hosted by the center.

The Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), founded in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2019, provides strategic insights and policy recommendations on international affairs to help decision-makers and experts analyze issues. Our goal is to analyze global and regional processes and extend operations to raise international knowledge of Azerbaijan's foreign policy concerns, notably the Armenia-Azerbaijan post-conflict period and regional security. The major goal is to study post-conflict experiences and Azerbaijan's plan to help regional economic integration and Karabakh reconstruction and restoration.

