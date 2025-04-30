OPEC SecGen sees no oil demand peak in sight, calls for inclusive energy future (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. OPEC does not see a peak in oil demand on the horizon, Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“There are several reasons why. The first relates to demographic and economic trends. The world population is projected to rise 9.7 billion by 2050. Urbanization trajectories are likely to intensify. Two-thirds of the population will live in cities by 2050. The global economy is expected to double in size to 2050. The fifth billionth person is also expected to join the middle class before 2030, up from over four billion today,” he said.

OPEC secretary general pointed out that this will be accompanied by a significant increase in energy consumption, and by extension, oil consumption.

“By 2050, we expect energy demand to rise by 24% and oil demand to reach over 120 mb/d. In fact, the reality today is that the world continues to use more from all energies. The world is consuming more coal, oil, gas, wood and electricity today than ever before,” Al Ghais explained.

He noted that in many ways growth in one energy source, stimulates growth in another.

“For example, petroleum-powered machinery and petroleum-derived products are used in the manufacture and installation of wind turbines, solar farms and other sources of renewables. They are used in lithium-ion batteries and throughout the electricity grid.

In addition, we need to consider the host of petroleum and petroleum-derived products we all use in daily life. From transportation powered by gasoline, diesel or jet fuel; to plastics used in everything from laptops, computers, and tv screens; petroleum products used in medical supplies and in hospitals; to packaging that keeps food from rotting; agricultural products; and household items. It is easy to see why oil demand will continue to grow,” he said.

Emerging trends influencing OPEC’s decision-making

The secretary general noted that OPEC continually reviews the market outlook.

“This is done daily at the OPEC Secretariat. At present, we remain generally optimistic about the global economic growth outlook, which stands at 3% for 2025 and 3.1% for 2026, with annual oil demand growth of 1.3 million barrels a day (mb/d) for both years. However, we remain cognizant of a variety of uncertainties.

In the near-term, this includes those concerning the much talked about tariff-related dynamics and trade disputes, although expectations are for trade agreements between the US and most of its trading partners. It is clear we need to be watchful in the coming months, and OPEC will continue to monitor developments on a daily basis,” he added.

Al Ghais said it is important to stress that for OPEC and its partners in the Declaration of Cooperation, the core focus is on the full global picture.

“We monitor all the various inputs into the global oil market, such as economic growth, supply and demand, as well as inventories, and take informed decisions based on sound data and robust analysis, and grounded in realities. This is vital in helping ensure that we keep our eyes firmly on the objective of a balanced market and sustainable market stability,” he said.

Future of OPEC+

The secretary general pointed out that DoC, often referred to as OPEC+, remains fully focused on achieving a balanced and stable oil market.

“OPEC+ endeavours to support market stability for the benefit of all industry stakeholders, including producers, consumers and investors, as well as the global economy at large. The group’s voluntary production adjustments have proven very beneficial in this regard. In fact, oil as a commodity was the least volatile in 2024, largely due to the efforts of the DoC.

Now in its ninth year, the DoC has a proven track record of helping to overcome market instability, including the downturn that resulted from COVID-19, and several instances of global economic uncertainty,” he said.

Al Ghais noted that with numerous achievements to date, and a strong commitment to unity and cohesion among participating countries, OPEC+ is well poised to continue stabilizing oil markets moving forward: “OPEC+ is a vital cog in the global oil and energy market landscape.”

Bringing oil into the ‘future of energy’

He believes that everyone should be part of the conversation.

“This has always been our mantra. We are inclusive, not exclusive. We are not dismissing anyone, or anything. It was positive that all voices were at the table at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

As Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev emphasized at the opening of COP29, oil and gas are indeed a ‘Gift from God’. They remain vital to producers and consumers around the world. Moreover, combined they make up around 55% of the global energy mix. Conversations on climate and future energy pathways must include oil and gas,” said OPEC secretary general.

He believes that inclusivity has to be the way forward.

“We need to be clear that building a low emissions future, alongside achieving energy security and providing full energy access, has many paths. It is not just one path for all, whether that be a country or an industry. At OPEC, we believe in an all-energies approach. No single energy source can meet rising demand, and the needs of all,” Al Ghais said.

The secretary general pointed out that OPEC believes in an all-peoples approach, taking into account the capacities, national circumstances, and development priorities of all countries so that no one is left behind.

“Billions of people in the developing world are still playing energy catch-up. For these people, their energy future is not about debating over the costs and benefits of energy sources or deciding on the purchase of an electric vehicle. Instead, it is about achieving the energy basics that the developed world takes for granted, such as being able to turn on a light, cook on a clean stove or have motorized transport to move to and from work or school. The principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities’ is vital, and fundamental to the UNFCCC process and all COP meetings.

And we believe in an all-technologies approach, which is why our Member Countries are investing in carbon capture utilization and storage, direct air capture, the circular carbon economy, as well as other energy sources, such as hydrogen, renewables and nuclear.

We look forward to COP30 later this year in Brazil, a country that recently joined the OPEC and non-OPEC Charter of Cooperation,” he concluded.