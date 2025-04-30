World Bank raises Croatia's growth forecasts through 2026

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has slightly raised its GDP growth projections for Croatia in 2025 and 2026, reflecting continued resilience in the face of broader regional challenges. According to the latest report, Croatia's economy is expected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2025—an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point from the January outlook.

