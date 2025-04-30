Iran, Algeria engage in high-level consultations over US nuclear dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, held a consultation with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, regarding the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

In a telephone conversation on April 29, Araghchi briefed Attaf on the latest developments regarding Iran's nuclear program and its indirect talks with Washington.

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for Algeria’s principled position on Iran’s nuclear program during the most recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

In addition to the nuclear issue, the diplomats exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and international topics.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and third rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the second round was held in Rome, Italy.

