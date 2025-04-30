Azerbaijani navy joins KURTARAN-2025 escape & rescue drills in Turkish Marmaris (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces personnel participated as observers in the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise held in Marmaris, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As per the exercise plan, the search and rescue vessels pulled out all the stops to locate the wrecked submarine using specialized gear and robots. They also made sure to deliver food and medicine to the crew in distress through the efforts of brave rescue divers and successfully brought them to safety with the help of cutting-edge equipment.

Search and rescue missions utilizing aircraft and helicopters were also carried out throughout the practice. The crew of the sunken ship that needed help at sea was rescued by doing parachute jumps from the air, receiving supplies through airdrops, and then being evacuated.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise.

