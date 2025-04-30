TotalEnergies LNG sales hold steady in Q1 2025
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported stable LNG sales in Q1 2025, totaling 10.6 million tons despite a slight 2% decline from the previous quarter. The drop was attributed to lower spot market activity, not production issues. Meanwhile, hydrocarbon production surged, with LNG output rising 18% year-on-year, driven by strong gas production growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy