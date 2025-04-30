Azerbaijan to set up on-site blood services in liberated territories (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ As part of the ongoing restoration of healthcare infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, steps will be implemented to establish and maintain continuous blood services moving forward, Elkhan Naghiyev, Executive Director of the Republican Blood Bank, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Currently, as part of the ongoing restoration of healthcare infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, steps will be implemented to establish and maintain continuous blood services moving forward. At this stage, blood and blood components in the liberated areas are provided by the Barda Blood Bank, which is meeting these needs within its current capacity," he explained.

He further noted that the blood reserves at the Republican Blood Bank, under the Ministry of Health, are adequate to meet the demands of scheduled surgeries and daily medical needs.

"However, these reserves are dynamic and must be regularly updated to address emergencies. Demand may fluctuate based on the patient's condition and the specific components required," he added.

Naghiyev emphasized that the Ministry of Health manages the reserve fund of the Republican Blood Bank, adjusting it according to donor participation, scheduled blood donation campaigns, and the needs of medical institutions.

"Each year, a sufficient number of volunteers donate blood across the country based on demand. However, approximately 8 to 10 percent of donated blood is deemed unsuitable for various reasons, such as positive results for infectious markers, hemoglobin deficiency, or other medical conditions. These factors are rigorously monitored to ensure the safety of the blood supply," he explained.

He added that blood and blood components that are deemed unsuitable due to infectious markers or other medical conditions are never used for medical purposes.

The Executive Director also highlighted that there has been significant progress in the development of blood donation in Azerbaijan in recent years.

"In 2023, a total of 93,000 people donated blood at the central and eight regional branches of the Republican Blood Bank. This number saw a significant increase in 2024, reaching 124,148 donors. The blood donation process is conducted voluntarily, in line with national legislation. The Republican Blood Bank regularly organizes educational events and blood donation campaigns in state institutions, private organizations, universities, and healthcare facilities to encourage donations. The active involvement of the public in these campaigns has significantly contributed to the sustainable growth of the donor movement," Nagiyev said.

The official added that blood supply in the regions is facilitated through donor campaigns and mobile services regularly organized by the Ministry of Health and the Republican Blood Bank.

According to Naghiyev, individuals who are unable to donate blood include those suffering from infectious diseases such as hepatitis, HIV, and syphilis, as well as those with cardiovascular conditions, pregnant or lactating women, people who have undergone surgery within the last six months, individuals weighing less than 50 kg, and those under 18 or over 60 years of age.

Elkhan Naghiyev also clarified that blood donation is free of charge, with donors receiving no payment for their contributions.

"The Republican Blood Bank collects blood and blood components and provides them free of charge to state medical institutions. As we have noted, blood donation is voluntary, and since blood cannot be artificially manufactured, it is donated by healthy individuals, separated into components, tested for infections, and then distributed to those in need. In cases where patients’ relatives are unable to donate, blood and its components are still provided, supported by voluntary donations from the public as well as from campaigns organized by the Republican Blood Bank. Daily, 170-180 units of blood components are provided to the Thalassemia Center. Additionally, individuals with hematological diseases or those requiring blood during surgeries or due to accidents receive a continuous, uninterrupted blood supply," he said.

The Executive Director also addressed the issue of foreign citizens applying for blood donations, noting that when foreign nationals seek to donate, they must present their identity card or passport, a document confirming their health status from their country of residence, and a permanent residence permit. “These documents, along with medical examinations and other necessary procedures, are required to meet the blood needs of foreign citizens,” he said. He further highlighted that representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan frequently reach out for blood donation opportunities, and campaigns are often organized within diplomatic compounds.

Looking ahead, Naghiyev outlined the Republican Blood Bank’s primary goal: to ensure a reliable, sustainable, and uninterrupted blood supply nationwide, while also enhancing efforts to promote voluntary donation.

“We plan to modernize blood collection and management systems, increase blood reserves in regional centers, and establish new units. We are also exploring collaboration with the Compulsory Medical Insurance System to improve the coordination and efficiency of blood services. Our ultimate goal is not just to organize the blood supply, but to further elevate the role of high-quality, safe blood services in saving lives,” Naghiyev concluded.

