Georgia shows strong growth in non-oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Georgia reached $80.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 34.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Overall, non-oil exports grew by 14.7% to $771.9 million, with significant increases to Switzerland, Ukraine, and Türkiye.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register