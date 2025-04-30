Georgia shows strong growth in non-oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Georgia reached $80.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 34.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Overall, non-oil exports grew by 14.7% to $771.9 million, with significant increases to Switzerland, Ukraine, and Türkiye.
