Azerbaijan's Karabakh, East Zangezur regions see notable growth in bank deposits in 1Q2025

As of April 1, 2025, deposits in banks from the Karabakh economic region reached 107.1 million manat, showing a significant increase compared to both the previous month and the same period in 2024. Similarly, deposits from the East Zangezur region grew to 689,000 manat, marking a substantial rise. Overall, total regional deposits in Azerbaijan amounted to 15.1 billion manat, reflecting a growth of 1.6% from the previous month and 14.6% from April 2024.

