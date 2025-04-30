Azerbaijan Airlines’ export revenues take off with more than double growth

From January to March 2025, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC generated $3.8 million in export revenue, marking a 2.4-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024. The airline ranks among the top state-owned non-oil exporters, alongside major entities such as SOCAR and AzerGold.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register