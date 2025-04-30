Azerbaijan's energy charging infrastructure hits new milestone
Azerbaijan has seen significant growth in its green infrastructure, with the number of energy charging stations reaching 184 as of April 2025. This increase reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to modernize transportation, promote environmentally friendly vehicles, and reduce carbon emissions through initiatives such as electric buses and bike lanes.
