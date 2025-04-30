Azerbaijan tallies export earnings of its SOCAR Polymer in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer company reported export revenues of $59 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous year. SOCAR continues to lead the non-oil sector export operations, with other key companies like AzerGold, Azeraluminium, and Azerbaijan Airlines also contributing to the country's export growth.

