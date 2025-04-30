Azerbaijan tallies export earnings of its SOCAR Polymer in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer company reported export revenues of $59 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous year. SOCAR continues to lead the non-oil sector export operations, with other key companies like AzerGold, Azeraluminium, and Azerbaijan Airlines also contributing to the country's export growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy