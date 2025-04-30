TotalEnergies' LNG segment income climbs 6% in Q1 2025
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies’ Integrated LNG segment reported a 6% year-on-year increase in adjusted net operating income for Q1 2025, totaling $1.29 billion. However, the figure marked a 10% decline compared to Q4 2024, driven by a slight drop in LNG prices.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy