Azerbaijan's MasterCard payments via non-resident institutions decline in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, payments made through MasterCard cards issued by non-resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan totaled 289,200 transactions, amounting to 30 million manat. This represents a decrease from the same period in 2024, where there were 314,100 transactions worth 34.5 million manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register