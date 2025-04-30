Azerbaijan's MasterCard payments via non-resident institutions decline in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, payments made through MasterCard cards issued by non-resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan totaled 289,200 transactions, amounting to 30 million manat. This represents a decrease from the same period in 2024, where there were 314,100 transactions worth 34.5 million manat.
