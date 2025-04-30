TotalEnergies posts rise in exploration/production segment income in Q1 2025

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies reported $2.45 billion in adjusted net operating income from its exploration and production segment in Q1 2025, marking a 6% rise from the previous quarter. The growth was driven by higher production and improved market conditions, despite a year-on-year decline.

