TotalEnergies posts rise in exploration/production segment income in Q1 2025
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported $2.45 billion in adjusted net operating income from its exploration and production segment in Q1 2025, marking a 6% rise from the previous quarter. The growth was driven by higher production and improved market conditions, despite a year-on-year decline.
