Azerbaijan-Israel trade experiences decline in 1Q2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and Israel saw a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2025, totaling approximately $15.7 million, a drop of over $616 million compared to the same period in 2024. Exports from Azerbaijan to Israel were down by over $614 million, while imports from Israel also decreased. In 2024, the total trade volume between the two countries amounted to $765.2 million, reflecting a 47% decline from 2023.
