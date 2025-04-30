Bangladesh urges Azerbaijan to open embassy in Dhaka

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Bangladesh has expressed its readiness to welcome an Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Dhaka, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Jashim Uddin and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

The discussions took place as part of the second round of Bilateral Consultations held in Dhaka, where both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in political, economic, cultural, and multilateral cooperation.

The foreign secretary emphasized the importance of opening an Azerbaijani embassy in Bangladesh and also called for a permanent solution to the ongoing visa challenges faced by Bangladeshi citizens seeking to travel to Azerbaijan.

Key areas of discussion included trade and investment, energy cooperation, education and cultural exchanges, as well as collaboration in regional and international platforms.