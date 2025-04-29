Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the administrative building of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (TCHF) today, Trend reports.

TCHF President Aktoty Raimkulova welcomed the guests and provided an overview of the Foundation's work in preserving the shared heritage of Turkic peoples. Leyla Aliyeva commended the Foundation’s efforts in promoting the rich history and culture of the Turkic world on a global scale, highlighting the importance of engaging more youth in the Foundation's projects and events.

The visitors toured the TCHF museum, where they explored traditional handicrafts and various exhibits reflecting the tangible and cultural heritage of the Turkic nations. They also watched a cultural program featuring Turkic music and dance performances.

At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva signed the Foundation’s guest book.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, established on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, aims to preserve, restore, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through various projects and events. Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye, with Hungary participating as an observer. The organization’s headquarters is located in Baku.