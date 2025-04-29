Azerbaijan's transaction volume with Visa payment cards declines in 1Q2025

By the end of March 2025, transactions utilizing Visa payment cards issued by domestic financial institutions in Azerbaijan reached 95.4 million, reflecting a 9.5 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The whole volume of these transactions decreased by 1.5 percent, reaching 5.5 billion manat.

