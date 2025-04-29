Azerbaijani government's backing to help NGOs align with dev't goals, says Nigerian activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Support from the Azerbaijani government will help NGOs see the direction of their development more clearly , the Nigerian climate change activist Olumide Idowu told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the founding conference of the Platform of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Global South on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World."

According to him, Azerbaijan's contribution to the development of NGOs in the Global South, starting with COP29, was a testament to the country's active participation in this direction.

"I am confident that this creates a solid basis for Azerbaijan's continued chairmanship of the Global NGO Platform. We must continue our efforts to promote innovation and strengthen cooperation between civil societies around the world," Idowu noted.

He added that the outcome of the current conference demonstrated the need for further development.

"Today, we see that many organizations have yet to clearly define their roles and tasks. At the same time, the support of the Azerbaijani government will help us better understand in which direction we should move. We should focus on building strong partnerships that will help to involve local communities more actively," Idowu emphasized.