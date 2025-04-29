Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate decreases in monthly terms
As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s manat showed a slight dip in its nominal effective exchange rate, dropping to 105.9 points, reflecting a mild decrease both monthly and yearly. Meanwhile, in the non-oil sector, the manat’s exchange rate saw a small monthly drop, yet still marked an annual improvement. The real effective exchange rate also saw a modest decline, signaling ongoing adjustments in Azerbaijan’s economic landscape. These shifts highlight the dynamic nature of the manat’s performance in both the local and global markets.
