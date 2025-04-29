Azerbaijani manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate decreases in monthly terms

As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s manat showed a slight dip in its nominal effective exchange rate, dropping to 105.9 points, reflecting a mild decrease both monthly and yearly. Meanwhile, in the non-oil sector, the manat’s exchange rate saw a small monthly drop, yet still marked an annual improvement. The real effective exchange rate also saw a modest decline, signaling ongoing adjustments in Azerbaijan’s economic landscape. These shifts highlight the dynamic nature of the manat’s performance in both the local and global markets.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register