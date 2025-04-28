Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenian General admits Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in planning, developing, and launching the Shusha operation

Politics Materials 28 April 2025 15:33 (UTC +04:00)
Armenian General admits Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in planning, developing, and launching the Shusha operation
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, video materials featuring remarks from Gurgen Dalibaltayan (1926-2015), former Colonel-General of the Armenian armed forces, were screened, Trend reports.

Dalibaltayan stated that former Armenian Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in the planning, development, and execution of the Shusha operation. He described the operation as of significant importance.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.

Latest

Latest

Read more