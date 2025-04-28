Armenian General admits Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in planning, developing, and launching the Shusha operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, video materials featuring remarks from Gurgen Dalibaltayan (1926-2015), former Colonel-General of the Armenian armed forces, were screened, Trend reports.

Dalibaltayan stated that former Armenian Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian were involved in the planning, development, and execution of the Shusha operation. He described the operation as of significant importance.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.