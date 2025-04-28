Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Russia

Russian FM, US State Secretary exchange views on Russian-American dialogue

Russia Materials 28 April 2025 05:34 (UTC +04:00)
Russian FM, US State Secretary exchange views on Russian-American dialogue
Photo: MoFA Russia / X

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry reported a productive exchange of views on key issues of Russian-American dialogue, which has noticeably intensified recently

The conversation focused on the Ukrainian crisis. Lavrov and Rubio stressed the importance of strengthening the preconditions for starting negotiations on a long-term peace and agreed to maintain contacts at all levels

Latest

Latest

Read more