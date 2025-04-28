Iran's proposal to build reactor with U.S. input aims to meet country's needs - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi's proposal to build a reactor with US participation meets Iran's needs, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei at a press conference held in Tehran on April 28, Trend reports..

According to him, many claims have been made over the past decades regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program. These claims are that Iran does not need nuclear energy because it has abundant oil and gas reserves. However, these claims are completely unfounded.

Baghaei stated that Iran will need alternative resources other than oil and gas to meet its energy needs in the coming years.

“As Iran's foreign minister stated, Iran has great potential in the energy sector. Iran has never prohibited assistance from various countries in this field,” he noted.

The Iranian minister stated in a piece prepared for a speech by Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi at the Carnegie Institution that Iran's focus is on building 19 new nuclear reactors as part of a long-term program. U.S. companies may also participate in these projects.