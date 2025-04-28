Iran's red lines in nuke talks include local uranium enrichment and sanctions relief - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Iran's red lines in the ongoing negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program are the continuation of domestic uranium enrichment and the effective lifting of sanctions against the country, said Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Trend reports.

During a media briefing convened in Tehran, Baghaei underscored that these matters are quintessential to Iran's foundational tenets in the negotiations and are under meticulous scrutiny.



He articulated that dialogues ought to advance in accordance with the paradigms established through mutual consensus by both stakeholders. Consequently, Iran anticipates that the specifics will be crystallized within the parameters of the framework it has delineated.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

