Azerbaijan-Iran ties to strengthen with Pezeshkian's Baku visit - Trend's editor-in-chief talks to Tabnak News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The upcoming visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baku is highly significant, symbolizing a new chapter in Azerbaijan-Iran relations, said Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency, in an interview with Tabnak News Agency, one of Iran's leading media outlets.

Tabnak News Agency is widely recognized for its comprehensive coverage of both domestic and international news, with a strong emphasis on political affairs, security matters, and developments in Iran's foreign policy. It offers in-depth reporting on a broad range of topics, including economics, culture, science, and international relations, and is especially noted for its insightful analysis of Iranian politics and its detailed coverage of events in the Middle East.

"This visit underscores both countries' recognition that dialogue, economic collaboration, and regional connectivity are essential for long-term peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. It is also an important message to the international community that Azerbaijan and Iran prioritize neighborly relations and are committed to resolving differences through diplomacy and cooperation," he said.

Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan and Iran have a pivotal role in shaping the future of regional transportation and energy corridors, as both countries are geographically strategic - serving as a natural bridge between Asia and Europe.

"Enhanced cooperation can ensure the development of reliable, diversified, and secure routes, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), energy transit lines, and new trade linkages through liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Such cooperation strengthens regional interconnectivity, promotes economic resilience, and reduces dependency on any single route or market, benefiting not only Azerbaijan and Iran but also their neighbors and wider regions like Central Asia and Europe," the editor-in-chief elaborated.

Azerbaijan and Iran have strong opportunities for cooperation in several sectors, Aliyev added. In transport and logistics, they can develop new trade routes and improve connectivity between Asia and Europe. The energy sector offers potential for collaboration in electricity exchange, renewable energy, and oil and gas projects, enhancing regional security. Agriculture, tourism, and cultural exchanges also provide promising prospects for deeper ties.

"By expanding their partnership in these areas, Azerbaijan and Iran will not only stimulate economic growth and create new jobs but also strengthen regional stability, build mutual trust, and foster deeper integration between their societies. The positive impact of such collaboration will be felt far beyond bilateral relations, supporting the vision of a peaceful, interconnected, and prosperous South Caucasus," Emin Aliyev concluded.