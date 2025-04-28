Global South holds great potential for sustainable devt - Pan African alliance rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Global South has great potential for sustainable and inclusive development, the representative of the Pan-African Alliance for Climate Change Justice, Charles Peter Mwangi, said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku, on "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World”.

“The Global South, as we know, has long faced systemic and structural injustices in various spheres, including economic exploitation, political interference, inequalities in trade, finance, and development, and, of course, the threat of climate change to local communities.

These injustices are often the result of a history of resources being extracted without fair compensation. Africa, in particular, has serious problems with the unsustainable exploitation of critical minerals,” he noted.

According to him, the Global South has great potential for sustainable and inclusive development, but this potential often remains untapped because of structural injustices in the global financial and economic systems.

“So in order to create a just world, we need to recognize these historical realities that many countries in the Global South are facing,” he said.