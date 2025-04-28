Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 April 2025 15:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. We (Azerbaijan and Iran - ed.) traditionally support each other within international organizations. We exchanged views on this today, and discussed frameworks for future cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

The Head of State said that our representatives are always side by side within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement.

Latest

Latest

Read more