Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. We (Azerbaijan and Iran - ed.) traditionally support each other within international organizations. We exchanged views on this today, and discussed frameworks for future cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

The Head of State said that our representatives are always side by side within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement.