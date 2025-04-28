Iran-Azerbaijan relations set to grow with new joint initiatives - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan aims not only to diversify economic and trade relations between the two countries but also to serve as a platform for strengthening economic ties between Iran, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, said Ramazanali Sangdovini, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Committee, in an interview with IRNA, Trend reports.

He explained that creating a regional cooperation network based on Azerbaijan would not only expand Iran’s trade partnerships but also reduce dependence on limited markets.

Sangdovini also noted that improving Tehran-Baku relations could lead to the growth of border markets and the improvement of export infrastructure. Iran’s provinces of Ardabil, East Azerbaijan, and West Azerbaijan offer a variety of products, and expanding the activities of border markets along the Azerbaijan-Iran border could play a crucial role.

"Since the current government took power in Iran, a joint working group has been established to enhance cooperation between the two countries in gas, oil, technical, and strategic sectors. This group is still operational. Given the global and regional importance of energy, the two countries’ relationship in these areas could further develop," he added.

"Azerbaijan, located to the north of Iran, is one of the country’s key neighbors and plays a vital role in the North-South International Transport Corridor. Iran and Azerbaijan could work effectively together in road, rail, and maritime cargo transport," he concluded.