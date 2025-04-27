Tajikistan boosts electric vehicle fleet in 1Q2025
Tajikistan is accelerating its shift to green mobility, having imported over 6,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2025. The country aims to make EVs a key part of its national transport system under the state development program.
