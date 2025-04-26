Iranian and US experts holding talks on economic and banking issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Economic and banking issues are also being duscussed the Iran-US indirect talks, mediated by Oman, in Muscat with the participation of experts and specialists, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the third round of indirect talks began today at 10:00 (GMT+3:30) and is being held in separate rooms.

Baghaei noted that Iran’s technical-expert delegation is led by deputy foreign ministers, and includes experts on sanctions relief, economic and banking matters, as well as specialists responsible for coordination with the IAEA.

"Iran's principled position on the necessity of lifting sanctions imposed against the country is well known, and Iran declares its readiness to help build trust regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Experience has shown that it's possible to reach an agreement that both builds trust in the lifting of sanctions against Iran and respects the country’s rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," he added.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

