Third round of Iran-US indirect talks wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The third round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program, held in Oman, has ended, Trend reports.

Experts and specialists shared details about the demands and expectations. The technical discussions, which were held indirectly between the experts, ended due to the need to consult with their respective countries.

The 3rd round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program was held in Oman with the mediation of Oman today.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

