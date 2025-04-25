Azerbaijan Railways, OSCE explore cooperation in transport and logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, met with Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to discuss prospects for collaboration in the field of transport and logistics, Trend reports via the CJSC.

The meeting took place at the Baku International Sea Trade Port and focused on potential avenues for cooperation in advancing regional connectivity.

In the course of the discussion, the OSCE delegation was briefed on Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics capabilities, particularly within the framework of a national initiative promoting green ports and connectivity across the Caspian Sea region.

The sides emphasized that joint projects and initiatives could strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional transport hub and contribute to the broader sustainable development of the region.

