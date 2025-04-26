Farewell ceremony for Pope begins in Vatican

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ A farewell ceremony for the late Pope Francis is being held at the Vatican, Trend reports.

The ceremony, taking place in St. Peter’s Basilica, is attended by dozens of world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who joined others in paying tribute to the pontiff before his closed coffin inside the basilica.

Following the farewell ceremony, the coffin will be brought to the square in front of the basilica, where the funeral ceremony will officially begin. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will lead the service.

The funeral is expected to conclude between 14:30 and 14:45 (GMT +4).