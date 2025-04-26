Azerbaijan, Pakistan ramp up talks on deepening strategic alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on April 26, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the regional security situation.

During the call, the sides discussed high-level contacts between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the implementation of agreements reached during recent official visits, and cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy security, and transportation, along with other fields of mutual interest.

Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also briefed his Azerbaijani counterpart on the rising tensions between Pakistan and India. In response, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed hope that the tension would be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

In the course of the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

