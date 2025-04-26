Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 26 April 2025 10:57 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies decreased in value compared to April 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 562,308 rials, and one euro is 639,933 rials, while on April 23, one euro was 656,057 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 26

Rial on April 23

1 US dollar

USD

562,308

572,133

1 British pound

GBP

749,515

765,331

1 Swiss franc

CHF

678,661

702,409

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,119

60,231

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,011

55,310

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,718

87,887

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,587

6,718

1 UAE Dirham

AED

153,113

155,788

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,833,026

1,871,212

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

199,919

203,831

100 Japanese yens

JPY

391,160

406,232

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,492

73,748

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,460,420

1,486,070

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,759

414,384

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

335,573

342,858

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,041

30,788

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,635

14,956

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,786

7,011

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,480

157,179

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,893

43,682

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

359,621

365,501

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,949

152,569

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,495,500

1,521,630

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

427,837

437,168

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

462,380

471,011

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,759

19,125

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,507

419,710

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

102,864

105,025

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,163

78,251

100 Thai baht

THB

1,678,204

1,716,203

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,559

130,307

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,258

401,442

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

793,100

806,958

1 euro

EUR

639,933

656,057

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,250

110,450

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,746

208,307

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,417

33,949

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,901

7,979

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,720

174,936

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,769

336,549

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,923

1,012,642

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,141

53,717

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,762

163,562

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,705

7,006

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,352 rials and $1 costs 712,055 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,281 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,661 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 793,000–796,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials.

