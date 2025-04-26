Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 26, Trend reports via the CBI.
By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies decreased in value compared to April 23.
As for CBI, $1 equals 562,308 rials, and one euro is 639,933 rials, while on April 23, one euro was 656,057 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on April 26
|
Rial on April 23
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
562,308
|
572,133
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
749,515
|
765,331
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
678,661
|
702,409
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
58,119
|
60,231
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
54,011
|
55,310
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
85,718
|
87,887
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,587
|
6,718
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
153,113
|
155,788
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,833,026
|
1,871,212
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
199,919
|
203,831
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
391,160
|
406,232
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
72,492
|
73,748
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,460,420
|
1,486,070
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
405,759
|
414,384
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
335,573
|
342,858
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
30,041
|
30,788
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,635
|
14,956
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,786
|
7,011
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
154,480
|
157,179
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,893
|
43,682
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
43
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
359,621
|
365,501
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
149,949
|
152,569
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,495,500
|
1,521,630
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
427,837
|
437,168
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
462,380
|
471,011
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,759
|
19,125
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
268
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
411,507
|
419,710
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
102,864
|
105,025
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
77,163
|
78,251
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,678,204
|
1,716,203
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
128,559
|
130,307
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
390,258
|
401,442
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
793,100
|
806,958
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
639,933
|
656,057
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,250
|
110,450
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
204,746
|
208,307
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,417
|
33,949
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,901
|
7,979
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,720
|
174,936
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
330,769
|
336,549
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
999,923
|
1,012,642
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,141
|
53,717
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
160,762
|
163,562
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,705
|
7,006
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,352 rials and $1 costs 712,055 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,281 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,661 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 793,000–796,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials.
