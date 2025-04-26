Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 46 currencies decreased in value compared to April 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 562,308 rials, and one euro is 639,933 rials, while on April 23, one euro was 656,057 rials.

Currency Rial on April 26 Rial on April 23 1 US dollar USD 562,308 572,133 1 British pound GBP 749,515 765,331 1 Swiss franc CHF 678,661 702,409 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,119 60,231 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,011 55,310 1 Danish krone DKK 85,718 87,887 1 Indian rupee INR 6,587 6,718 1 UAE Dirham AED 153,113 155,788 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,833,026 1,871,212 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 199,919 203,831 100 Japanese yens JPY 391,160 406,232 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,492 73,748 1 Omani rial OMR 1,460,420 1,486,070 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,759 414,384 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 335,573 342,858 1 South African rand ZAR 30,041 30,788 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,635 14,956 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,786 7,011 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,480 157,179 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,893 43,682 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 359,621 365,501 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,949 152,569 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,495,500 1,521,630 1 Singapore dollar SGD 427,837 437,168 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 462,380 471,011 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,759 19,125 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,507 419,710 1 Libyan dinar LYD 102,864 105,025 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,163 78,251 100 Thai baht THB 1,678,204 1,716,203 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,559 130,307 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,258 401,442 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 793,100 806,958 1 euro EUR 639,933 656,057 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,250 110,450 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,746 208,307 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,417 33,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,901 7,979 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,720 174,936 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,769 336,549 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,923 1,012,642 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,141 53,717 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,762 163,562 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,705 7,006

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,352 rials and $1 costs 712,055 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,281 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,661 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 793,000–796,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 902,000–905,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel