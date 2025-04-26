Azerbaijan, China strongly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. If you look at the text of the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, you will see the broad agenda of bilateral relations, said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Beijing, Trend reports.

"Our countries demonstrate solidarity and friendship on the issues of national interest. We strongly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We strongly support “One China” policy. We were among the first countries, which publicly and openly denounced illegal elections in Taiwan.

Another part of the Declaration covers a broad range of issues, starting from trade, transportation, people-to-people contacts, humanitarian partnership, and, of course, our joint initiative. So the substance of this document is very important.

So, signing a declaration with such a country is really an important achievement for Azerbaijan. I can tell you that Azerbaijan signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership with many countries in our region and also with some European countries, but China is the strongest among them. That's why, I think the extreme importance of this document, once again, is obvious," said President Ilham Aliyev.