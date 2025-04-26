There is great opportunity to have higher number of students from Azerbaijan coming to China - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. I think there is a great opportunity to have a higher number of students from Azerbaijan coming to China, said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Beijing, Trend reports.

"We want more Azerbaijanis to visit China — to travel, to study, and to work. Today, we also discussed our cooperation in the field of education. We have more than 100 students from both countries studying in our countries.

I'm sure their number should grow, especially taking into account the potential in technological development, especially in artificial intelligence. We want to be in line with the global trend. I think there is a great opportunity to have a higher number of students from Azerbaijan coming here.

I think it will be a good idea to think about a Chinese-Azerbaijani University in Azerbaijan. So we are now in the phase of evaluation of this opportunity. Definitely, the more people travel, the more they know the culture, the people, the closer the ties become between the countries. Because, yes, we make political decisions. We are strategic partners. We are friends as leaders and as governments. We need people to be closer and to be also friends," President Ilham Aliyev said.