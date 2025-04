ICJ rules against Armenia’s requests concerning trials in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. On 25 April 2025, the International Court of Justice in The Hague declined a series of requests by Armenia in connection with the treatment of Ruben Vardanyan and other 15 Armenians currently under the trial before the Baku Military Court with respect to crimes committed as a result of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and during and after the 2020 Patriotic War, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"Having considered Azerbaijan's response and accompanying evidence in the case concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), the Court decided not to request further information, or to commission an independent enquiry or expert report, into the detainees’ circumstances.

It is well-known that Armenians currently under trial are treated in accordance with all applicable Azerbaijani and international legal standards, and have received multiple visits from the ICRC and Azerbaijan's Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Court's decision follows recent opinion by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which confirmed that Ruben Vardanyan is being detained on the basis of criminal charges concerning serious threats to Azerbaijan's national security, public safety and public order.

This decision once again confirms that Armenia's baseless requests designed to disrupt the ongoing trials and distract from the misconduct of Armenia's illegally installed regime in the formerly-occupied territories will not yield any result," the statement reads.