Iran issues note to the Netherlands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a strong protest note to the Netherlands following accusations against Iran by the General Intelligence and Security Service of the Netherlands (AIVD), Trend reports via Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Today, the Dutch Ambassador to Tehran Emiel De Bont was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, where the protest was officially announced by the Director General for Western Europe at the Foreign Ministry Alireza Yousefi.

The Iranian side rejected the allegations listed against Iran in the annual report of the AIVD, calling the accusations unfounded and denying any involvement in alleged assassination operations in the Netherlands.

Yousefi expressed regret that an unfounded accusation was made against Iran, based merely on “assumption”, and that following this, the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands was summoned by the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador also indicated that the note will be delivered to his government.

In its annual report, AIVD accused Iran of being a suspect in two assassination attempts against political opponents in the Netherlands and Spain, warning that these threats may continue.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel