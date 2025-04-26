There are a lot of opportunities for Azerbaijan to work under SCO umbrella - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. As strategic partners with China, of course, I think there are a lot of opportunities to work under umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Beijing, Trend reports.

"All what you've mentioned is part of our policy and our agenda. Azerbaijan is a strong supporter of multilateralism. Of course, we want to be closer to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. President Xi Jinping invited me to participate in the summit. So, I will be back to China in several months again," he said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that it will be beneficial for organization and for Azerbaijan to be closer.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan with the aim of promoting cooperation and peace among its member states. At this stage, Azerbaijan holds the status of a dialogue partner in the organization.

In a joint statement between Azerbaijan and China on establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership, signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, it is noted that Azerbaijan supports China’s chairmanship of the SCO and highly appreciates China’s efforts to promote the organization's high-quality development. Azerbaijan also expressed its readiness to actively participate in the activities of the SCO’s "Year of Sustainable Development" and to deepen comprehensive cooperation with member states. In turn, China voiced its support for enhancing Azerbaijan’s legal status within the SCO.