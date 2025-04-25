People and weapons were transported from Armenia to Karabakh - victim (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ In his testimony at a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Friday, the victim Aghalar Aliyev said that he was born in Shusha and studied at school together with Armenians, Trend reports.

Responding to inquiries, Victim Aghalar Aliyev stated that he was working in law enforcement authorities when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Aghalar Aliyev underlined that “Miatsum movement” started operating openly in February 1988: “They said that the Armenians demand that Karabakh be given to Armenia.”

He also touched upon the movement of helicopters from the former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to Armenia and back: “I have seen the helicopters myself. Both people and weapons were transported from Armenia.”

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.